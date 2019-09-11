Florida Keys fire leads to arrest of man accused of killing his girlfriend earlier in day

Deangelo Leandrew Shelton Clark Marion County Sheriff's Office

A house fire, a car explosion and a burglary in the Florida Keys Wednesday morning led police to a man wanted in the death of a woman in Marion County in central Florida earlier the same day.

Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies said they suspect Deangelo Leandrew Shelton Clark, 30, killed his girlfriend, Kiara Alleyne, 20, in her Anthony, Florida, home sometime early Wednesday morning.

Detectives received information he was going to take her life, as well as his own, according to a press release from the agency.

Clark was found in the Florida Keys hours later with severe burns to his arms near a flaming car following a series of bizarre 911 calls coming from the middle of the island chain.

Police found Alleyne dead inside her Central Florida house after receiving a call from a family member concerned for her safety, said Marion County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Cecelia Coon. The cause of death has not been released.

Clark posted a cryptic message around 2 a.m. on his Facebook page indicating he was going to kill himself and apologized to Alleyne’s family.

“Now I must end my life just know she tried to kill me she walked into I’m srry [sic] to her family,” he wrote.

He posted a message the previous day that the couple celebrated their second anniversary together.

Police issued an Amber Alert when they did not find Alleyne’s 1-year-old daughter at home.

That notice was canceled when the little girl was located with a family member, Coon said.

Clark was arrested after a chain of strange incidents Wednesday morning that began with a home burglary at mile marker 69 on Long Key at 10 a.m. Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies received “high-quality” video footage of the suspect and his getaway car, sheriff’s office spokesman Adam Linhardt said.

Shortly after a “be-on-the-lookout” was issued for that vehicle, 911 operators received another call from Edgewater Road on Grassy Key, just north of the Middle Keys city of Marathon and about 10 miles south of the original incident, that a man was screaming that his car exploded and he was burning, Linhardt said.

Then, another person located near Edgewater Road called 911 saying a car was fully engulfed in flames, and the vehicle fire caught a nearby stilted home on fire, Linhardt said.

The car was a Mazda CX7 sport utility vehicle, the same make that Marion County police said Clark was last seen driving.

Monroe County Fire Rescue medics flew Clark to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, where Linhardt said a detective will serve him with the Marion County murder warrant as well as a warrant for the alleged Long Key burglary.

The state Fire Marshal is investigating the house fire, and Clark could face more charges, Linhardt said.

