Two drug dealers were caught in a Keys traffic stop, police said

Key West Police K9 Officer Tommy Anglin and his dog, Ben, with the drugs, stolen gun and paraphernalia seized over the weekend. Key West Police Department

Two men were jailed over the weekend after Key West police said they were caught with cocaine, crack cocaine, marijuana and a stolen handgun.

Officers stopped a van on Sunday morning on Flagler Avenue because the vehicle had “defective equipment,” said police spokeswoman Alyson Crean.

Jimmy Gonzalez Monroe County Sheriff's Office

Inside, a K-9 unit found 16 grams of cocaine, almost three grams of crack cocaine and several grams of individually packaged bags of marijuana, along with drug equipment, Crean said.

Both of the men inside the van had suspended driver’s licenses.

The van was registered to Jimmy Gonzalez, 55, who is listed as a plumber in Key West.

Gonzalez was arrested on charges of grand theft of a firearm, possession of marijuana with the intent to sell and possession of drug equipment.

Anthony James Lesley, 43, listed as a plumber in Fort Lauderdale, was arrested on charges of possession of cocaine with the intent to sell, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and possession of drug equipment

Anthony James Lesley Monroe County Sheriff's Office

Both men live in Key West, Crean said.

They were taken to the Plantation Key jail without incident, Crean said. Gonzalez on Wednesday was still there on $17,500 bond, while Lesley was there on a $60,000 bond.