What Florida will feel from this slow-moving storm as it moves toward the coast

A weather system that could become Tropical Storm Humberto is moving toward the northwestern Bahamas and its track shows it could near Florida’s peninsula this weekend, bringing rain and potentially tropical-storm force level winds.

The disturbance is moving northwest at 6 mph with maximum sustained winds at nearly 30 mph and higher gusts. It may become a tropical depression or tropical storm later Friday or Saturday, according to the National Hurricane Center’s 8 a.m. advisory.

The system is expected to move across the central and northwestern Bahamas Friday and along or over the east coast of Florida Saturday and Saturday night.

The system could affect the coastal parts of Central Florida and a tropical storm watch has been issued for the Jupiter Inlet to the Flagler-Volusia county line. Tropical storm conditions could be possible in the watch area by Saturday or Saturday night, according to the National Hurricane Center’s 8 a.m. advisory Friday.

Those along South Florida’s east coast, particularly in Palm Beach County, are at risk for tropical-storm force winds, heavy rain, localized flooding and a high risk of rip currents along the Atlantic beaches, according to the National Weather Service. Forecasters say they also can’t rule out a tornado risk, but that it depends on the system’s track, which they still have uncertainty about.

The National Hurricane Center says the U.S. Southeast Coast from Central Florida into South Carolina can expect to see two to four inches of rain through Sunday.

Here’s how wet it will be this weekend in South Florida, according to the National Weather Service:

Miami-Dade County is looking at a 50 to 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms Saturday, with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, though higher amounts are possible during thunderstorms. Once Saturday night rolls around, however, those chances drop to 30 percent until Sunday night when they get to a low 10 to 20 percent.

Broward County has a 60 to 70 percent chance of showers Saturday, with new rainfall between a quarter and half of an inch possible. The rain chances could slowly start to drop during the night, but don’t expect to wake up Sunday rain free. The forecast calls for a 40 percent chance of showers, with possible thunderstorms.

Palm Beach County, which is where forecasters expect will feel most of the bad weather, is expected to have rain all day with a 70 percent chance of rain, with south winds around 9 mph. The good news is that your rain chances drop to a low 30 percent late Saturday night, so you might be able to do a late night run to your local Denny’s without getting drenched. Unlike Miami-Dade and Broward, your Sunday isn’t looking better with 60 percent chance of showers likely.

The Keys Saturday’s forecast calls for a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms, with northeast winds of five to 10 mph. But, don’t feel too down, it’s actually better than your Friday forecast of 60 percent chance of rain, with northeast winds of 15 to 20 mph.