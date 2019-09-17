Hurricane Humberto is now a Cat 2. Here’s where the storm is and where it is heading

Hurricane Humberto expected to speed up on path to Bermuda Hurricane Humberto is gaining strength as it moves towards Bermuda. It is expected to strengthen and accelerate as it turns east-northeast/ It could become a major hurricane September 17. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Hurricane Humberto is gaining strength as it moves towards Bermuda. It is expected to strengthen and accelerate as it turns east-northeast/ It could become a major hurricane September 17.

Humberto, a Category 2 hurricane, is no longer considered a threat to the U.S.. But Florida is still feeling its effects this week.

Where is Humberto?

Humberto is in the Atlantic moving east-northeast near 8 mph and is about 555 miles west of Bermuda.

The storm’s center is expected to approach the island Wednesday night, according to the National Hurricane Center’s 8 a.m. Tuesday advisory.

How strong is the storm?

The Category 1 hurricane strengthened into a Category 2 Tuesday with maximum sustained winds near 100 mph and higher gusts. Forecasters say it could become a major hurricane by Tuesday night or Wednesday morning.

Is Humberto still affecting Florida?

While Florida doesn’t have to worry about prepping for a hurricane again, boaters and swimmers should be careful if they’re taking a trip to the beach. The National Hurricane Center says swells will affect the northwestern Bahamas and the southeastern coast of the United States from east-central Florida to North Carolina during the next couple of days.

These hazardous marine conditions could cause life-threatening surf and rip currents at least until Friday evening, according to the National Weather Service’s high rip current risk statement.

What will Humberto do to Bermuda?

Bermuda is now under a tropical storm warning, as of Tuesday morning, and could start seeing heavy rain Tuesday, with one to three inches of rain, according to forecasters. The island was under a tropical storm watch early Tuesday.

The tropical storm winds are expected to arrive by late Wednesday. Bermuda’s coast is also forecast to see an increase of large swells.

However, forecasters say it’s still too early to give a good estimate as to how close the core of the hurricane will come to Bermuda.