It’s hot as [expletive] out there. But the Miami area has a change coming

As summer temperatures rise, so does the chance of heat-related illnesses for you, your kids and pets. Here's how to enjoy the hot weather safely.

Do you remember Katy Perry’s “Hot N Cold” song?

It must be the anthem of South Florida’s weather this week.

Tuesday’s afternoon high is forecast to be in the low- to mid-90s and could potentially break heat records, but drier air is on the way, which will drop the humidity and the temperature.

So, Miami will get its own little “cool” spell by Thursday and Friday — with highs in the mid- to upper-80s.

Meanwhile, if you want to brave the sweltering heat Tuesday under an umbrella at the beach, with some fruity drink in your hand and the sound of crashing waves in your ear, be careful.

Even though Humberto, a Category 2 hurricane, is no longer a threat to the U.S., Florida is still feeling its effects this week and life-threatening surf and rip currents are possible at least until Friday evening, according to the National Weather Service’s high rip current risk statement.

Sep 17 - Expect hazardous marine and swimming conditions this week for the Atlantic waters and beaches with high seas, gusty winds, and a high risk for rip currents. Please use caution and stay safe! #flwx pic.twitter.com/Rk94WRsK9u — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) September 17, 2019

Miami is expected to have temperatures around 91 or 92 degrees Tuesday, but it’s possible it could tie or exceed a 1989 daily high record of 95 degrees, according to forecasters.

But Fort Lauderdale may actually be the one to take home the gold. With temperatures expected to be around 91 or 92, it just needs a little jump to tie or exceed a 2007 daily high record of 93 degrees.

The Keys also have a good chance of breaking last year’s 92 degrees record for Sept. 17, according to Lissette Gonzalez, meteorologist for Miami Herald news partner CBS4.

Good Tuesday Morning! Record HEAT will be possible again today as highs soar to the low to mid 90s. But later this week some drier air will lead to less humidity and temperatures will not be as hot. There will be a little relief from the extreme heat and breezy weather @CBSMiami pic.twitter.com/JJ96XwgF80 — Lissette Gonzalez (@LissetteCBS4) September 17, 2019

If the cities meet or break the records, it’ll go down in the weather books like Monday’s temperatures did.

On Monday in Miami, the afternoon high of 94 degrees broke a 2007 record high of 93 for Sept. 16, according to the National Weather Service in Miami. The normal max temperature is typically 89 degrees.

September 16th: a daily record high was set today at #Miami International Airport. Today's high of 94F at 3:59 PM broke the previous record high for the date of 93F set in 2007. #flwx #recordheat pic.twitter.com/7Ke9k23YsW — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) September 16, 2019

West Palm Beach and Homestead are also expected to feel the heat, with temps in the low-90s.

Temperatures are expected to be in the lower to mid 90s, according to the National Weather Service in Miami. National Weather Service in Miami

The Florida Keys can expect to have temperatures around 90 degrees Tuesday. National Weather Service Key West

Those stay-indoor-and-eat-ice-cream temperatures shouldn’t last the rest of the week.

Forecasters say some drier air will make its entrance later this week, leading to less humidity and a drop in temperatures. But don’t expect anything crazy. The heat is expected to be back to South Florida’s typical level.

For those of you new to Florida, that means temperatures in the mid- to upper-80s.