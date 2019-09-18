Here’s where Tropical Storm Jerry is right now — and where it may be going next

What should I do before a hurricane? And after? Hurricane season is here. Do you know what to do before and after the storm hits? Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Hurricane season is here. Do you know what to do before and after the storm hits?

Jerry strengthened into a tropical storm early Wednesday and could become a hurricane by Friday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Here’s what you need to know about the 10th named storm of the 2019 season:

Where is it?

The tropical storm is 960 miles east of the Leeward Islands and is moving west-northwest at 13 mph, according to the hurricane center’s 5 a.m. advisory. It’s expected to pick up speed in the next few days and is forecast to be near the northern Leeward Islands Thursday night or Friday morning.

How strong is it?

The tropical storm has maximum sustained winds at 45 mph, but forecasters expect the system to strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane by Friday, when it’s forecast to be near the northern Leeward Islands.

Forecasters say it’s too soon to determine if the storm will directly impact the islands, but that residents should continue monitoring the storm.

What does the track show?

After crossing north of the Leeward Islands, the potential hurricane’s five-day track shows it crossing near Puerto Rico and Hispaniola over the weekend before having a northwest to north-northwestard turn.

By Monday, the track shows it possibly curving out into the Atlantic, like Hurricanes Dorian and Humberto. But it’s still too soon to tell what threat it might pose for the Bahamas, Florida or other states.