Who stole a $650 screechy-voiced parrot from a pet store? So far, silence

Key West police are looking for a man who swiped a parrot from a pet store.

He was caught on video.

The man is seen calmly removing the bird, a sun parakeet worth $650, from its cage at the Pet Supermarket, 2212 N. Roosevelt Blvd.

The stolen parrot was a sun conure, known for its brilliant colors. Wikimedia Commons

He cups the parrot with both hands as he walks away, turning to peek to see if he’s been spotted.

“Employees think the male is a local because he has been in the store multiple times,” wrote Officer V.S. Arguello in his report.

Police responded to the store at about 7 p.m. Sept. 5 to meet with the manager, who had security camera footage of the bird-napping.

In the footage, you can see the man get out of a white car — possibly a Honda, police said — and walk into the store.

Anyone with information may call 305-809-1000 or Crime Stoppers at 866-471-8477.

“I hope the bird is OK,” said police spokeswoman Alyson Crean.

The sun conure, also known as a sun parakeet, is a brilliantly colored bird known for its screechy voice.

While perched, it will emit high-pitched wheezy notes, according to the World Parrot Trust.