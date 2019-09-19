Plane that crashed in the Keys had been inspected five months earlier, NTSB says

Small plane crashes near Miami Executive Airport A Piper PA-28 crashed after departing from Miami Executive Airport by 14150 SW 127th Street on Aug. 5, 2019, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A Piper PA-28 crashed after departing from Miami Executive Airport by 14150 SW 127th Street on Aug. 5, 2019, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

A single-engine Cessna that crashed this month, killing two people, had been inspected five months before it took off from the Marathon airport, according to a preliminary federal report.

Bound for Savannah, Georgia, the plane was destroyed from the impact of striking the Gulf of Mexico at 6:30 a.m. Sept. 8., according to a report from the National Transportation Safety Board.

Paul A. Brezinski, 61, and Kseniya Grishina, 38, of Towson, Maryland, were killed, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

“The cockpit was crushed and separated from the fuselage,” states the NTSB report. “The pilot and copilot seats were not recovered...Both wings and the engine had separated during impact.”

The plane reached an altitude of 425 feet mean sea level before dropping during a turn and hitting the water, the report states.

The report does not name the victims nor does it provide a cause for the crash, which the NTSB says happened about one mile and about one minute after takeoff.

Built in 1961, the four-seat plane was powered by a 260-horsepower engine with a two-blade, constant-speed propeller.

It got up to 145 knots, the NTSB said. That’s as far as the recorded data went.

The landing gear was retracted.

The plane crashed into the water near Rachel Key, a small island off Marathon’s gulf side.

A boater saw a body in the water at about 9 a.m. and called the Coast Guard.