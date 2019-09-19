Plumber used $7,000 in city funds to buy himself Yeti coolers and power tools, cops say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A plumber working for the city of Key West was fired last week after police said he stole more than $7,000 of public funds to buy personal items such as Yeti coolers and power tools.

Trenton Lamont Richardson Jr., 32, drew suspicion from city officials who found several odd purchases from hardware stores made on city accounts.

“Richardson was confronted about the incident by his supervisors and admitted to several of the purchases,” said Key West spokeswoman Alyson Crean.

Richardson, who was hired in January 2018 and earned $42,258 a year, was fired Sept. 12. He was arrested Wednesday on a charge of felony fraud.

On Thursday, Richardson remained at the Stock Island Detention Center on $100,000 bond.

His father, Trenton Richardson Sr., also works for the city, the human resources office said, and was not involved in any wrongdoing.

Richardson also told detectives he used government property to do construction work on the side, Crean said.

“The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending,” she said.