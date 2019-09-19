A 13-year-old girl in the Florida Keys threatened to shoot one of her teachers, police say

MIAMI HERALD DEVELOPING STORY We're working to get more details on this story and will update it as soon as we know more. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK We're working to get more details on this story and will update it as soon as we know more.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a Florida Keys teenager Thursday morning after school officials say she threatened to shoot one of her teachers.

Police arrested the 13-year-old Marathon Middle School student around 9 a.m. after she reportedly told the teacher she was “gonna get a gun and bust a cap in her [expletive],” Adam Linhardt, sheriff’s office spokesman, said.

A sheriff’s office school resource officer searched the girl and did not find any weapons.

She was taken into custody by the state Department of Juvenile Justice, where she remained as of 5 p.m. Thursday, Linhardt said. She faces a misdemeanor charge of disruption of a school function or class.

Police searched her home where she lives with her mother and grandmother and did not find any weapons, Linhardt said.