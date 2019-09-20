Local

Florida Keys man arrested on rape charges

George Alexander Smith Wilson
George Alexander Smith Wilson MCSO

A Keys man is in Monroe County jail on sexual assault and burglary charges following an attack on a Conch Key woman last week.

Monroe sheriff’s deputies arrested George Alexander Smith Wilson, 45, Thursday on a warrant after they recorded him on a phone call with the victim where he admitted attacking her the night of Sept. 11, said Adam Linhardt, sheriff’s office spokesman.

The woman, 29, said she knew Wilson. When she got ready for bed that night, Wilson was in her house and began to forcibly kiss her as she repeatedly told him “no,” Linhardt said.

Wilson kept kissing her and then raped her, Linhardt said.

He left the room after the woman’s phone rang, according to Linhardt.

Wilson is in county jail in Key West on a bond of $300,000.

Profile Image of David Goodhue
David Goodhue
David Goodhue covers the Florida Keys and South Florida for FLKeysNews.com and the Miami Herald. Before joining the Herald, he covered Congress, the Environmental Protection Agency and the Department of Energy in Washington, D.C. He is a graduate of the University of Delaware.
  Comments  