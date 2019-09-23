There are three tropical storms in the Atlantic. One could cross Puerto Rico this week

How to survive if you get caught in a rip current Rip currents are powerful, narrow channels of fast-moving water. Rip currents account for 80% of beach rescues, and can be dangerous or deadly if you don't know what to do. This video shows you how to break the grip of the rip. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Rip currents are powerful, narrow channels of fast-moving water. Rip currents account for 80% of beach rescues, and can be dangerous or deadly if you don't know what to do. This video shows you how to break the grip of the rip.

There are three tropical storms active in the Atlantic, and one was forecast to approach Puerto Rico and the U.S., British Virgin Islands on Tuesday.

That’s Tropical Storm Karen, which picked up speed as it moved northwest across the southeastern Caribbean Sea toward Puerto Rico. As of the National Hurricane Center’s 11 a.m. advisory, Karen had with maximum sustained winds near 40 mph.

Forecasters said the storm was expected to remain about the same strength as it passes near or over Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands Tuesday morning. Puerto Rico, as well as the U.S. and British Virgin Islands, were under tropical storm warnings.

But Karen was not well organized and could degenerate into an open wave, according to forecasters.

Still, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands could see two to four inches of rain, with isolated areas seeing eight inches. The Leeward Islands could see one to three inches of rain, with isolated areas seeing five inches. There was potential for flash flooding and mudslides, especially in mountainous areas.

While the storm remains far from Florida, the state’s Atlantic coast has a high risk of rip currents all week, causing dangerous conditions for small vessels and swimmers, according to the National Weather Service.

It’s then forecast to move over the western Atlantic to the north of Puerto Rico on Tuesday night and Wednesday. Forecasters say it will then slow down significantly and could possibly stall over the western Atlantic later this week. The latest track shows the storm making an abrupt western turn over the weekend toward Florida’s coast.

Next up was Tropical Storm Lorenzo, which formed Monday morning and is expected to strengthen into a hurricane as soon as Wednesday. The 11 a.m. update from the NHC showed the storm headed west at a fast clip — 18 mph — with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph.

The latest track showed the storm tilting north on Thursday, keeping it well north of any Caribbean islands, although it was too soon to tell what impacts any of those islands might see.

And then there was Tropical Storm Jerry, which was predicted to cross north of Bermuda as a Tropical Storm on Wednesday morning. Jerry was moving north-northwest near 7 mph with maximum sustained winds near 65 mph with higher gusts, according to the 11 a.m. advisory, and was expected to turn north late Monday before turning to the northeast on Tuesday.

The government of Bermuda had issued a tropical storm warning for the island, as of 8 a.m. Monday.

Bermuda may start feeling tropical-storm-force winds by late Tuesday, according to the National Hurricane Center. and see one to three inches of rain across the island through Wednesday. Bermuda may also see large swells affect its coast during the next few days, making life-threatening rip currents possible.