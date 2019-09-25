Forecasters say Tropical Storm Karen may stall or loop. What does that mean for Florida?

Tropical Storm Karen brings rain, flash flooding as it moves north Tropical Storm Karen will bring more rain and flash flooding to Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands September 25. Karen is expected to move north-northeast, away from the islands, and possibly strengthen. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Tropical Storm Karen will bring more rain and flash flooding to Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands September 25. Karen is expected to move north-northeast, away from the islands, and possibly strengthen.

Tropical Storm Karen’s brisk pace in the Atlantic could slow in the next 72 hours if the storm stalls or makes a clockwise loop like forecasters are expecting.

What does that mean and how will it affect Florida?

Here’s what you need to know:

Where the storm is now

The tropical storm is moving north near 14 mph and is expected to stay on this course until Wednesday afternoon, when it’s forecast to slightly turn north-northeast through Thursday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The storm has maximum sustained winds near 45 mph with higher gusts, as of the hurricane center’s 5 a.m. Wednesday advisory, with tropical storm-force winds extending up to 70 miles from the storm’s center.

Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands still feeling it

The tropical storm warning for Puerto Rico, Vieques, Culebra and the U.S., British Virgin Islands is discontinued, as of the hurricane center’s early morning advisory, but the islands are still expected to see some heavy rain and possible flash flooding Wednesday.

Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands may see an additional rainfall between one to two inches,with isolated storm totals of eight inches, according to the National Hurricane Center. Some areas in southeastern Puerto Rico has already seen up to five inches of rain, which has caused some flooding. Forecasters say flash flooding and mudslides will still be possible Wednesday, especially in mountainous areas.

The future track

As of Wednesday morning, the storm is forecast to see some strengthening in the next 48 hours along with a “gradual decrease” in speed, but is still expected to remain at tropical storm-force strength.

“By 72 hours, steering currents are forecast to collapse and Karen is expected to stall or make a clockwise loop,” according to the National Hurricane Center.

If Karen stalls or makes a clockwise loop, this means the storm will stay over the same area for a longer period of time, according to forecasters. The storm is then expected to take a western turn toward Florida possibly sometime over the weekend. A western turn could also put the recently ravaged Bahamas on alert.

The National Hurricane Center’s five-day track still pegs Karen as a tropical storm, with its maximum sustained winds expected to increase up to 60 or 65 mph by the weekend.

But, there’s a lot going on in the Atlantic with Tropical Storm Jerry and newly formed Hurricane Lorenzo, so forecasters say it’s too soon to know what impact Karen could have or what intensity it will be.