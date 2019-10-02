Florida’s not tracking any possible storms for once. But, we have other weather hazards

SHARE COPY LINK

If you were planning on enjoying the breezy weather this week, think again.

The forecast is calling for rain, rain and more rain.

But because South Florida weather always has a bonus or two, take note: The region is under a coastal flood advisory.

How will this affect you?

Well, for starters, even though temperatures are expected to be in the mid-80s, you might not be able to go out for your lunch break this week.

There’s a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms Wednesday, and the rain is expected to stay around until late Friday night, according to the National Weather Service in Miami.

The weekend doesn’t look any better. The forecast is calling for a 40 to 50% chance of rain from Saturday until early next week.

The Keys are expected to see even more showers than Miami-Dade or Broward. Starting Wednesday, the forecast shows a 50 to 70% chance of rain until the weekend, when those chances slowly drop to 40%.

Minor flooding is possible

South Florida also saw some king tide flooding over the weekend, and if you live in “sensitive and low-lying areas” like Brickell, Miami Beach or the Keys, you’ve probably already noticed that the water hasn’t really gone away.

This is a view or #KingTide this morning in Brickell in Miami, intersection of SE 12th Terrace and Brickell Bay Drive. Video filmed by @TropicMotion. pic.twitter.com/t2sGelKuwS — Joey Flechas (@joeflech) September 29, 2019

That’s because the onshore winds and tides are still generating favorable tidal flooding conditions at least until late Thursday afternoon, according to the coastal flood advisory.

The weather service expects Wednesday’s flooding will occur during high tide, which is forecast to be between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. and between 11 p.m. and 1 a.m.

Great pictures of the spring tide taken by our forecaster William Churchill a few hours ago during high tide in #KeyWest. Remember that a Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect for the entire #FloridaKeys. #springtide #flwx #hightide pic.twitter.com/7BcH9IB1pe — NWS Key West (@NWSKeyWest) October 2, 2019

Swimmers, beware of rip currents

It’s not the only hazardous weather affecting South Florida this week. The region also has a high risk of rip currents for all Atlantic beaches.

The rip current statement says the “life threatening” rip current conditions are expected to last at least until Thursday evening but could possibly extend into early next week.

Swimmers are asked to stay near the lifeguard. But if you’re caught in a rip current, here’s what the National Weather Service recommends:

▪ Relax and float.

▪ Do not swim against the current.

▪ If you’re able to, swim in a direction following the shoreline.

▪ If you’re unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.

While all this soggy weather may make you frustrated with Mother Nature, at least we’re not seeing any significant weather systems in the Atlantic that could affect Florida. That’s a plus, right?