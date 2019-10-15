He was stranded on a deserted island. She was adrift at sea. A dropped phone started it all

SHARE COPY LINK

A couple’s adventure in the Keys sounds like it could be a new reality series.

He was stranded overnight on an uninhabited island. She was missing for 24 hours as she drifted at sea in a broken-down boat.

The unwanted adventure for the Florida Keys husband and wife started Sunday evening after the couple went to one of the Molasses Keys, a small group of islands in the Gulf of Mexico. They’re about a quarter-mile from the Seven Mile Bridge and five miles west of the Middle Keys city of Marathon.

Edmund James and Kendra Feller were taking pictures of their dog around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, when Kendra Felling, 38, dropped her phone in the water, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Unable to find the phone, Felling left the island in the couple’s 22-foot boat around 7 p.m. to go back to their Marathon home to get a flashlight and batteries.

Her husband, Edmund James, 68, stayed on the island with the dog. On the boat with Felling was James’ cellphone.

Hours passed by and Felling never returned.

At 11 a.m. Monday, James flagged down a passing boat, and the crew from that vessel called the U.S. Coast Guard, who rescued him, said Monroe sheriff’s office spokesman Adam Linhardt.

“James stated he had no food or water, but he and the dog drank water from the plants to stay hydrated,” Linhardt said.

While James had been rescued, no one had heard from Felling. The Coast Guard, sheriff’s office and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission searched for her on land at at sea.

At 4:30 p.m., the FWC reported that officers had found her on the boat, which had broken down, drifting off Big Pine Key in the Lower Keys.

Wildlife officers took her to the Coast Guard’s station in Marathon, where she and James were reunited, Linhardt said.

Neither Felling nor James had serious injuries, Linhardt said.

