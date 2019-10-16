Florida, watch out. A tropical or subtropical cyclone could be heading our way

A disturbance over the Bay of Campeche near Mexico is forecast to develop into a tropical or subtropical cyclone Thursday and Florida may possibly be in its path.

The system has become slightly better organized in the past several hours, and its showers and thunderstorms have increased, according to the National Hurricane Center. Its winds have also neared tropical-storm force levels.

The system’s formation chances have jumped overnight to a high 70 percent in the next 48 hours or in the next five days as it starts to move northeastward over the western Gulf of Mexico later Thursday, according to the hurricane center’s advisory at 2 a.m. Thursday.

Regardless of development, forecasters say the system may bring gusty winds, rough surf and heavy rain as it nears the northern or northeastern Gulf Coast on Friday or Saturday.

Portions of the U.S. Southeast may start to see heavy rainfall later this week and into the weekend, according to the forecast.

Forecasters say it’s still too early to tell where the system may go but they recommend those living along the northern Gulf Coast, including Florida, continue to monitor the system in the next few days.

An Air Force Reserve reconnaissance aircraft is scheduled to investigate the system Thursday afternoon, if forecasters find it necessary.