Single-car crash in Keys sends one to Miami hospital

A single-car crash sent one person to the hospital and caused significant traffic backups on U.S. 1 Tuesday night.

Monroe County’s helicopter air ambulance landed at Key Largo School to pick up the patient. The crew flew the person to a Miami-Dade County hospital around 7:30 p.m..

The crash happened northbound on the highway at mile marker 107, which is the beginning of the 18 Mile Stretch that connects Key Largo to the mainland at Florida City.

Traffic was initially blocked in both directions, but the Florida Highway Patrol and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office began alternating vehicles through the Jewfish Creek Bridge off ramp shortly after 8 p.m., according to the sheriff’s office.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.