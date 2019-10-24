Feds say a man brought a pound of meth to Key West to sell

A man drove more than a pound of crystal methamphetamine to Key West with plans to sell it just in time for the island’s annual 10-day Fantasy Fest celebration, which ends Sunday.

Lazaro Brito, 48, planned to sell the meth for $700 an ounce, said a DEA agent who is also a Key West police detective in the federal criminal complaint.

Brito was arrested Wednesday afternoon on a charge of possession of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.

His home address was not listed in the federal complaint,

Brito had a first appearance Thursday in U.S. District Court in Key West.

His arraignment is set for Nov. 7 before the Key West duty magistrate, according to the court docket.

Key West police pulled over Brito who was driving his white Mercedez-Benz at 6:44 p.m. along South Roosevelt Boulevard.

Officers said they saw Brito speeding and having an obstructed rear license plate.

But before the traffic stop, DEA Agent Henry del Valle said Brito spoke by phone with a confidential informant that he was headed to Key West with the drugs.

Brito gave the informant a price quote, del Valle said.

During the stop, a K-9 dog sniffed the vehicle and alerted officers to the presence of narcotics, police said.

Beneath the front passenger side floor mat, officers found a white substance that tested positive for meth. The weight was 1.05 pounds.

An unidentified woman was in the passenger seat of the Mercedes, police said.