Missing Keys diver found clinging to electricity pole

A scuba diver in the Florida Keys went missing Thursday afternoon, but was found a short time later safe and clinging to an electricity poll.

The male diver, who has not been identified, was reported missing to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at 4:55 p.m., according to agency spokesman Adam Linhardt.

He was last seen in the ocean a few hundred yards out from the Long Key Bridge, which is in the Middle Keys between Islamorada to the north and the city of Marathon to the south.

Conditions were windy Thursday, and the current was strong, Linhardt said.

The sheriff’s office, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and U.S. Coast Guard were all notified, and he was found holding on to one of the many electricity poles that run parallel to the island chain, Linhardt said.

He was not injured or suffering from any medical condition, Linhardt added. It was not immediately clear which agency spotted him.