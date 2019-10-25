American will start nonstop flights from Boston to Key West in February

Passengers from Philadelphia International Airport’s Flight 1456 on Saturday are welcomed to Key West International Airport with commemorative hats. Monroe County

Need to connect from Beantown to the Florida Keys next year?

American Airlines will start offering nonstop flights between Key West and Boston in February, the airline announced Friday.

American will also launch new Saturday flights from New York’s Laguardia Airport on Dec. 21.

The 76-passenger Emraer E175 jets will fly between the Key West International Airport and Boston Logan International Airport between Feb. 15 and May 2, 2020.

“Boston is a top draw for visitors from the U.S. Northeast, which has traditionally been one of our core winter feeder markets,” said Stacey Mitchell, director of the Florida Keys & Key West’s destination marketing office.

“American’s expansion into Key West is to help drive new visitation throughout the Keys from across New England,” said Mitchell.

This is American’s first foray into the Florida Keys from Boston. Tickets will be available as of Oct. 28 and American will be the only carrier operating between EYW and BOS.

The jets have 64 coach seats and 12 in first class.

American currently flies into Key West from Dallas–Fort Worth International Airport with daily nonstop flights,

From December through April, the Dallas-Fort Worth flights will be operated on an Airbus A319, which has 128 seats.

American also flies into Key West from Philadelphia with Saturday service on an E175 aircraft, which will step up to daily service in January, and runs year-round from Chicago O’Hare International Airport.