This great white shark weighs a ton. She was spotted off Key West

Cue the “Jaws” theme.

She’s getting closer.

And she weighs more than a ton.

A 15-foot, 5-inch great white shark weighing in at 2,076 pounds was spotted Saturday off Key West, according to OCEARCH, a nonprofit that tagged the big girl near Nova Scotia in September.

It’s the second-largest great white that OCEARCH has tagged in the Northwest Atlantic.

Before you freak, Unama’ki, her name, is doing what comes naturally: migrating south.

“As a big mature female, Unama’ki has the potential to lead us to the site where she gives birth and exposes a new white shark nursery,” OCEARCH said.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission reminds visitors to Florida that shark attacks are rare.

Humans are 30 times more likely to be struck by lightning in Florida than to be bitten by a shark, the FWC says.

“Experts agree that the increase in the number of shark attacks in recent years is more related to an increase in human visitors than to an increase in shark populations or activity,” said the agency.