Keys police respond to suspicious package in newspaper box at pancake house

It was a tense Sunday morning for the breakfast crowd at a Florida Keys IHOP when a man opened a newspaper box and found what looked like a possible bomb inside.

The retired military veteran went to grab a paper outside of the restaurant at 6495 Overseas Highway in the city of Marathon when he saw a freshly painted ammunition box inside the newspaper machine, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

The man, who police have not named, called 911. A deputy who responded also found the ammunition box suspicious and requested help from the bomb squad, said sheriff’s office spokesman Adam Linhardt.

Deputies opened the ammo container to discover someone had converted it to a speaker box. Deputies removed it, and the sheriff’s office is still investigating who put it there.

The sheriff’s office did not release a photo of the newspaper box.