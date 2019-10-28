Zephyrhills man flies through the Florida Keys at more than 100 mph

A Pasco County, Florida, man led Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies on a high-speed pursuit early Saturday morning that spanned nearly 40 miles.

The car was moving so quickly that a deputy who first spotted it in Key Largo had difficulty determining its make and model. Deputies chose to radio ahead to colleagues rather than chase the man and risk the lives of other motorists on U.S. 1.

David Michael Bloom, 45, was still in county jail in Marathon Monday evening on a bond of $80,000. He was booked Saturday morning on reckless driving and driving-under-the-influence charges.

Bloom’s Mitsubishi Eclipse was first spotted at 2:47 a.m. by a deputy heading south at mile marker 99. He was going more than 100 mph, said Adam Linhardt, sheriff’s office spokesman.

Another deputy saw the speeding car about four miles south, but he too determined it was going too fast to chase, Linhardt said.

At 3:04 a.m., a motorist called 911 to report the speeding Mitsubishi, telling operators the car was traveling well over 100 mph.

Deputy Corbin Hradecky saw the car approaching the city of Marathon. The driver, later identified as Bloom, had to brake hard to avoid ramming into the back of another officer’s car. He parked on the Tom’s Harbor Cut Bridge at mile marker 61.2, Linhardt said.

Hradecky ordered Bloom out of his car at gunpoint, and he and other deputies arrested him. Linhardt said Bloom “smelled of alcohol and had slurred speech.”

When asked why he was driving so fast, Bloom told deputies he was keeping up with the flow of traffic, according to Linhardt.