He chased a man into a gym lobby in Tavernier and attacked him, cops say

Florida Keys police say one man chased another into the lobby of a Tavernier gym Wednesday morning and repeatedly punched him until the man being hit was able to escape into a stairway in the building.

Anthony Colarusso, 51, was arrested on a misdemeanor battery charge Wednesday afternoon and was released Thursday on a $15,000 bond. He declined to comment.

According to a Monroe County Sheriff’s Office arrest report, security camera footage showed two men, one of whom deputies say is Colarusso, run into the lobby of the gym. When the other man, Allan Gonzalez-Moreno, 42, slows down, Colarusso is shown punching him several times, according to Deputy Jean Gonzalez’s report.

“I can see the suspect punch Allan many times in the face, head and body,” Gonzalez wrote.

Gonzalez-Moreno then ran down a hallway, with Colarusso chasing him, the arrest report states. Gonzalez-Moreno could not go any farther and turned back, according to the report.

“Doing so, the suspect was able to hit Allan once more,” Gonzalez wrote.

Two witnesses also told police they saw the attack, according to the report.

The gym is located at the Tassell Medical Arts building of Mariners Hospital.

Gonzalez-Moreno told police he left the gym after working out around 10 a.m. As he walked to his car, a white Chevy pickup truck bumped the back of it twice, he told police, according to the arrest report.

He said Colarusso got out of the truck and began yelling at him about “messing with his wife.” Gonzalez-Moreno told deputies he did not know Colarusso and “had no idea what he was talking about,” the arrest report stated.

Gonzalez-Moreno said he ran back inside the gym after Colarusso “started to walk towards him in an aggressive manner,” the deputy wrote in the report.

After being hit, Gonzalez-Moreno was able to escape into the stairway and call the police. He waited there until deputies arrived, according to the report.

Colarusso was pulled over less than a mile away on U.S. 1. He was the passenger in the Chevy pickup, and “spontaneously uttered he was the male in the fight,” Gonzalez stated.

According to the report, there was no damage to either the pickup or Gonzalez-Moreno’s car.