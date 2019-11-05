A man’s mail-order meth turned up at the wrong address, police say

The mail delivery was only off by one letter. But the mistake led to a Key West man’s arrest for dealing in methamphetamine, according to a police report.

Robert Schwai, 58, was jailed Monday on a charge of trafficking in methamphetamine with possession of at least 14 grams after police said they caught him with 2 ounces of the drug.

Schwai admitted he sent $1,800 in the mail to a person in Texas to buy the crystal meth and two bottles of GHB, a sedative and hypnotic liquid that’s commonly called the “date rape” drug, police said.

“Schwai said he planned on selling half of the 57 grams of methamphetamine and keeping the rest for himself,” Officer Jesse Hammers wrote.

The arrest came after a neighbor of Schwai’s called police to report receiving a package possibly filled with crystal meth and two bottles of some type of liquid.

Two plastic bags filled with white powder were inside the package, along with the bottles that police could not identify until Schwai filled them in.

The package, which was addressed to “Robert Schesi,” was mistakenly delivered to Apt. D, police said.

Police said they know the resident of Apt. C — Schwai — from numerous complaints that he sells drugs out of his home.

On Tuesday afternoon, Schwai remained at the Stock Island Detention Center without bond.