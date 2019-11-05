A 74-year-old Keys man is missing. His boat was found anchored and idling.

A 74-year-old Florida Keys man remained missing Tuesday, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said.

The U.S. Coast Guard, the U.S. Navy, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the sheriff’s office were searching for John Gyurstak, of Big Pine Key after neighbors reported him missing Tuesday morning.

He was last seen Monday afternoon on his way to fuel his boat.

Gyurstak’s boat is a nearly 30-foot center console with multiple outboards, said Adam Linhardt, the spokesman for the sheriff’s office.

The boat was found at about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. It was anchored just off Little Palm Island with the engines idling.

A personal flotation device was found onboard.

“There were no signs of foul play on board the boat,” Linhardt said. “It is still very early in this case.”

At 5 p.m. Tuesday, Linhardt said the sheriff’s office dive team was in the water searching.

Anyone with information about Gyurstak should call 911, Linhardt said. The Coast Guard said people may call the Sector Key West Command Center at 305-292-8729.