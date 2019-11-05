Three incumbents hold on to Marathon City Council seats

The three incumbents running for Marathon City Council held on to their seats Tuesday night.

They faced three challengers for the at-large race.

John Bartus won 24.7% of the vote, with Steven Cook coming in second with 19.56% and Dan Zieg finishing with 18.43%.

Of the Middle Keys city’s 5,992 registered voters, 4,535 cast ballots. There were 1,474 absentee ballots, and 630 people voted early, according to the Monroe County Supervisor of Elections.

Bartus, Cook and Zieg defeated Adam Geaneas (15.83%), John Kissick (12.3%) and Eugene Gilson III (9.13%).

The five members of the Marathon City Council serve four-year terms.