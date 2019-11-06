Watch two racing boats flip at the same time in Key West

Two power boats flipped while racing neck-and-neck in Key West on Wednesday during the Race World Offshore World Championships.

No injuries were reported to the four crew members, according to a post by race officials on Instagram.

Team Allen Lawn Care and Landscaping and LPC (Loren Peters Construction) were in the Super Stock race at Key West Harbor when the powerful boats flipped at the same time, the video shows.

Cole McGowan captured the dramatic crash on video, which Powerboat Racing World magazine posted Wednesday afternoon on its Facebook page.

Commenters on Facebook took note of how both boats flipped in tandem.

“They’d get good points for synchronization!!” one man wrote. “Glad both crews are OK though.”

The racing continues through Sunday.