Car hits tree in Florida Keys, leading to serious injuries and closure of U.S. 1

A car hit a tree in the Upper Keys Monday afternoon, causing several serious injuries, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened around 4 p.m. at mile marker 86 in Plantation Key. The southbound lanes of U.S. 1 in the area were shut down immediately after the crash, but reopened after the injured were taken to the hospital, according to the sheriff’s office.

This report will be updated as more information becomes available.

Profile Image of David Goodhue
David Goodhue
David Goodhue covers the Florida Keys and South Florida for FLKeysNews.com and the Miami Herald. Before joining the Herald, he covered Congress, the Environmental Protection Agency and the Department of Energy in Washington, D.C. He is a graduate of the University of Delaware.
