A car hits a tree on the Overseas Highway, killing an 80-year-old Key West passenger

An 80-year-old woman from Key West died Monday after the car in which she was a passenger hit a tree along U.S. 1 in Islamorada.

The crash happened around 4 p.m. on southbound U.S. 1 at mile marker 86 on Plantation Key, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The car, an 2010 Audi A4 driven by Diogo Jesus Lopez, 17, of Key West, traveled onto the shoulder, hitting a guardrail, then smashed into a tree, according to the FHP.

Lopez’s passenger, Vidalina Ysabel Herrera-Sosa, died at Mariners Hospital in Tavernier. Lopez was treated for minor injuries. Another passenger, Euridices Sarmiento, 42, was not injured, according to the FHP.

The crash is under investigation.

Profile Image of David Goodhue
David Goodhue
David Goodhue covers the Florida Keys and South Florida for FLKeysNews.com and the Miami Herald. Before joining the Herald, he covered Congress, the Environmental Protection Agency and the Department of Energy in Washington, D.C. He is a graduate of the University of Delaware.
