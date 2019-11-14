She smelled of alcohol at 10 a.m. after crashing her Jag into the bushes, cops say

A Key Largo woman was arrested after crashing her car into a home’s fence Wednesday morning and kicking a Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputy, according to a police report.

Kari Joyce Dodson, 50, is being held in county jail in Key West. Her bond information was not immediately available.

Around 10 a.m., Deputy Jean Gonzalez turned onto North Blackwater Lane after receiving a report that a car crashed there and saw a 2003 Jaguar driven by Dodson coming toward him “at a high rate of speed.” He ordered Dodson to pull over, according to the report.

Gonzalez ordered Dodson to stay in her car, but she got out and walked away from him, the report stated. According to Gonzalez, Dodson “appeared to be under the influence of alcohol and was stumbling around.” She also smelled of alcohol, had bloodshot eyes and slurred speech, the deputy stated. When she refused to stop walking away, Gonzalez said he detained her.

Another deputy arrived, Jacques Rozek, and Dodson became aggressive, telling cops to take her to jail. She kicked Gonzalez twice in the leg, according to the report.

The deputies arrested Dodson, and on the way to the Plantation Key jail, she repeatedly kicked the back seat of the patrol car and broke the interior light, the report states.

Deputies interviewed the owners of the home across the street from the one Dodson crashed into. The wife, Sarah Del Sol, said she was inside her home and heard a loud noise. She went outside to see a gold-colored Jaguar in the neighbor’s yard “accelerating and reversing trying to get out of the bush,” Rozek wrote in his report.

The husband, Isaias Osvaldo Del Sol, ran across the street while his wife called the police. Del Sol noticed Dodson was “clearly intoxicated,” according to the report. She got out of her car. Del Sol said he demanded she give him her keys and get back into the vehicle. She gave him the keys, but then he gave them back after she became aggressive and agitated, fearing she might have a weapon, according to the report.