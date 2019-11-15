Florida Keys accountant accused of ripping off his boss

An accountant working for a Key Largo plumbing company was arrested on a grand theft warrant Thursday after an investigation showed he stole more than $20,000 from his employer, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Adam Ibrahim Moore, 32, from Florida City, was released on $15,000 bond the same day. He could not be reached for comment.

According to a sheriff’s office press release, Moore began stealing the money in May 2018, after his employer, Seaway Plumbing, discontinued his monthly vehicle maintenance bonus because the company provided him a take-home car.

Moore, who was in charge of payroll, continued to pay himself the extra money, sheriff’s office spokesman Adam Linhardt said.

“The maintenance bonus payments to Moore should have ceased at this time, but they did not,” Linhardt said.

Detective Edward Askins concluded that Moore stole $21,200, according to the press release.

Seaway Plumbing fired Moore on Oct. 25. According to the press release, Moore admitted in a videotaped interview with the company’s attorney that he took the money.