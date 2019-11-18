There’s a system in the Atlantic and it’s chilly in South Florida. You are not dreaming

Are your hurricane supplies almost gone?

You might want to stop munching away.

Hurricane season isn’t over until Nov. 30, and there’s some activity in the Atlantic again.

Forecasters are watching a broad area of low pressure about 350 miles east-northeast of the northern Leeward Islands that is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms early Monday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The system has winds of around 30 mph, according to the 7 a.m. advisory.

Forecasters say it has a 50 percent chance of developing into a tropical or subtropical depression in the next couple of days as it moves northward over the Atlantic. But it’s expected to be short lived.

The system is forecast to run into — and merge — with a cold front after midweek, stopping it from having any additional developments.

It’s not expected to affect Florida or any other land. But, you know what will affect Florida?

The cold.

The chilly temperatures that have Floridians cowering and bundling up — gloves, sweaters and churro runs included — arrived over the weekend.

And while Monday is expected to be slightly warmer in South Florida, with highs near 80, another cool front moving in could have you shivering with lows in the 60s the rest of the week.

At least the upcoming weekend looks like a nice compromise, with highs near 80 and lows near 70.