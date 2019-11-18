One killed when pickup truck flips on Overseas Highway in Islamorada

An Islamorada man died early Monday morning after his pickup truck drove off U.S. 1 in the Florida Keys and flipped over several times.

The Florida Highway Patrol has not identified the 24-year-old man because his family had not been notified about the crash, which happened just after 2:30 a.m. at mile marker 77 on Lower Matecumbe Key.

He was driving his 2014 Dodge Ram pickup south on the highway when the vehicle left the road, said Lt. Kathleen McKinney, subdistrict commander for the Keys.

A preliminary investigation indicates the man may have fallen asleep. When he drove off the road, he may have over-corrected, causing the truck to flip over several times, McKinney said.

“The driver was ejected and expired at the scene,” she said in an email.

Police completely blocked the northbound and southbound lanes of the highway while they investigated the crash. The road was reopened around 5:30 a.m., said Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt.

This report will be updated as more information becomes available.