Miami man jailed nearly 3 months after a pipe and knife attack in the Keys

A Miami man was jailed Wednesday after police said he robbed a man on Stock Island and beat him with a metal pipe in August.

Yasmany Olivera Rodriguez, 29, was arrested on charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, felony robbery and misdemeanor theft for the Aug. 25 incident.

The victim, Omar Hernandez, needed about 13 staples to close the eight-inch-long cut on his head. He was also stabbed in the arm with a fishing knife, according to a warrant issued by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Hernandez said that at about 9:30 p.m. two men attacked him and took $113 out of his pocket. He said there was an argument before the attack but he couldn’t give a reason for it, other than they had all been drinking.

He was able to identify Olivera Rodriguez by name and in a photo lineup but the second suspect hasn’t been identified, police said.

No weapons were recovered, police said.

Olivera Rodriguez on Wednesday was still at the Stock Island Detention Center on $125,000 bond.