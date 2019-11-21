Man arrested after shooting at two women, police say

A 24-year-old West Palm Beach man was arrested Thursday on charges of attempted murder after police said he fired a gun at two women, striking one in the leg.

Jamurphy Allen was arrested on two charges each of attempted homicide, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. He is also a convicted felony who can’t legally have a gun, police said.

“He was firing more than one shot in the house,” said police spokeswoman Alyson Crean.

Hannah Hunt, 25, was struck in the leg and airlifted to Jackson Memorial’s Ryder Trauma Center. She was later released from the hospital, Crean said.

Allen also fired the gun while Zoey Hernandez, 27, was inside the house, police said. But she was not injured.

Allen’s photo and bond information were not immediately available Thursday afternoon.

Police responded at about 3 a.m. Thursday to 2807 Seidenberg Ave. after a report of gunshots fired. They found a woman wounded inside the home.

Allen took off in a vehicle and headed through Key Plaza shopping center and into the Overseas Market shopping center parking lot, police said.

Key West police said a woman was shot at this New Town home on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019.

In the parking lot, he jumped out of the car and tried to run away, but was apprehended.

Detectives on Thursday morning were still at the home investigating. Children’s toys were in the yard of the New Town home.

A neighbor, who declined to give his name, said two sisters live at the address and one has several children. But this morning he did not know who was wounded.