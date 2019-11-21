He said a robber shot him. But he was really ‘playing’ with a gun, police said

A Navy service member lied about how he got shot in the shoulder before confessing he did it to himself, police said.

It wasn’t a robber after all.

Damarcus Benjamin, 22, who is from Georgia, was treated at Lower Keys Medical Center after suffering a gunshot wound while “playing” with a Glock 9mm handgun, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

The wound was not life-threatening.

Benjamin said he was a passenger in the car being driven by his wife. He accidentally shot himself, and she then drove him to the hospital, police said.

But at first, Benjamin spun a story about how he was jogging on Stock Island near the CVS store when “an unknown white male in a blue hoodie tried to rob him,” said Adam Linhardt, the spokesman for the sheriff’s office.

Benjamin said he called his wife to take him to the hospital, which is also on Stock Island, a community just north of Key West.

Deputies responded to the hospital at 8 p.m. Wednesday.

“Benjamin and his wife changed their story several times,” Linhardt said. “Benjamin’s hand tested positive for gunshot residue.”

The Glock handgun and a spent 9mm casing were found in the couple’s vehicle.

“Detectives are still investigating,” Linhardt said. “Charges could be pending..”