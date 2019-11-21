Florida Keys traffic stop yields meth arrest

A Spring Hill man working on a bridge construction project in the Keys faces felony drug and traffic charges following a vehicle stop Wednesday night.

Ryan Cartier, 35, is in Plantation Key jail on a bond of $27,500 on charges of methamphetamine possession, driving on a revoked license and misdemeanor drug equipment possession.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Justin Rivas pulled Cartier over in his Ford pickup truck at mile marker 87.8 around 8 p.m. Rivas said in his report that Cartier was driving 56 mph in a 45 mph zone.

Cartier told Rivas that he did not have a driver’s license. A computer check of his driving history showed four convictions of driving on a suspended license since 2004. His license was revoked in 2015, according to the report.

Cartier told Rivas he was driving back to his hotel. He said he was in the Keys working on Snake Creek Bridge repairs.

After deputies arrested Cartier on the traffic charge, deputies searched his truck. They found 9.08 grams of methamphetamine in a baggie stuffed in a Marlboro cigarette pack, Rivas stated.

Deputies also found a pipe for smoking meth made out of a light bulb, according to Rivas’ report.

Deputies interviewed Cartier in jail about the drugs. After being read his rights, he initially told deputies that the Ford is a work truck that he barely drives, according to the arrest report.

“Cartier then became agitated, no longer wishing to speak to me,” Rivas wrote.

Along with the meth in the cigarette box was a restaurant credit card receipt with Cartier’s name on it, according to the report.