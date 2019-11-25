He asked a couple for a ride. Then he went into carjack mode, police say

A knife-wielding Florida Keys man was jailed Sunday night after police said he tried to carjack a couple on U.S. 1.

Ronald Bryan Barton, 40, of Marathon was arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, robbery, carjacking, property damage, resisting arrest and threatening a law enforcement officer.

On Monday, Barton, who is listed as a fisherman, remained at the Stock Island Detention Center without bond.

At 11:06 p.m. Sunday, deputies responded to a criminal mischief call on Middle Torch Key at Middle Torch Road and U.S. 1.

A couple told police they were approached by a man while sitting in their pickup on the highway.

Barton asked them for money but they said no. He then said he would “get them back,” and walked away.

Barton returned a few minutes later asking for a ride and money. When they declined, Barton pulled a knife and demanded they hand over money and the truck, police said.

The couple, a 48-year-old man and a 46-year-old woman, locked their doors and rolled up the windows.

Barton tried to break the windows but couldn’t. He then slashed three of the truck’s tires, police said.

The woman said she pepper-sprayed Barton, who left before the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office arrived.

Deputies found Baron hiding in the woods near Barry Avenue. They had to detain him by force and he refused to identify himself.

The couple identified him as the carjacker.

During the ride to jail, Barton threatened a deputy and used racial slurs, police said.

Also during the ride to jail, Baron urinated on the patrol car’s back seat.