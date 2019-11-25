Three arrested after Keys man is stabbed repeatedly, police said

Three Key West men were jailed Saturday after a man was repeatedly stabbed at his home, police said.

Key West officers went to the emergency room at Lower Keys Medical Center on Saturday to meet with Dontrell Holloway, 30, of Key West.

Holloway had been seriously wounded from stab wounds to his arms, legs and one wrist and one hand, police said.

While he was being treated to be airlifted to a Miami hospital, Holloway told police he didn’t know the names of the people who showed up at his door to “fight it out.”

Bill Wayne Roberts, Jr. MCSO

He said he tried to leave his home in his car, while carrying a corkscrew as protection, but was attacked before he could start his car.

“They were going to stab and kill me,” Holloway said, when police asked if the attackers said anything during the stabbing.

But Holloway’s wife, Megan Holloway, gave police names.

Megan Holloway told police she had recently kicked Dontrell out of the house and told her brother, Bill Wayne Roberts Jr., 24, to make sure he left, police reported.

Anthony Phillip Gil Monroe County Sheriff's Office

Anthony Phillip Gil, 26, who is listed as a fisherman, was arrested on charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and being a principal in a crime, which means he is accused of having some role in the stabbing at 3227 Harriet Ave.

Roberts and Keenan Michael James, 24, were arrested on the same charges.

But James did the stabbing, Megan Holloway said.

“It’s a b---- thing to do,” she told officers, of the stabbing.

She was not present at the time of the stabbing but said James had been threatening to stab her husband, police said.

On Monday, all three men were being held at the Stock Island Detention Center, each on a $150,000 bond for the charges.

Gil said he didn’t stab anyone but he named the other two men involved in the crime: James and Roberts, according to the police report.

Gil gave officers James’ cellphone number.

“On my mother’s life, it wasn’t me,” Gil reportedly told police while in custody at the Key West police station.

“I’m not going to jail,” Gil said, according to the police report. “I’m no snitch. But I’m going to give you ... because my a-- has to get saved here. Listen, man, Keenan James did what he had to do.”

James wouldn’t speak to the officers without a lawyer present.