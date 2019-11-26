Traveling? ‘Powerful’ storms could mess up your plans. But Florida is another story

Great news, Florida. It looks like you can host a Thanksgiving party by the poolside this year.

The bad news?

Forecasters say there are two “powerful” storm systems moving through the Lower 48 states this week. That means Thanksgiving travel plans could be “severely affected.”

Here’s what you need to know:

If you’re staying in Florida

It’s looking nice, sunny and cool Tuesday through the weekend, according to the National Weather Service in Miami.

Thanksgiving Day is forecast to be mostly sunny with highs in the low-80s so you won’t have to worry about breaking a sweat if you’re attending a Friendsgiving picnic at the park or beach.

A visit to your favorite Orlando theme park also looks ideal. The National Weather Service in Melbourne said you can expect to have mostly sunny days this week, with temperatures in the low-80s.

If you have a dinner date with a turkey Thursday in South Florida, you might want to take a light sweater with you. The forecast says temperatures could drop to the low-70s, which for Florida standards, could be chilly enough to cause goosebumps.

Those in the Orlando and Bradenton areas will feel the chill more Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. The temperatures could drop to the low-60s during the night. Tallahassee and Jacksonville is forecast to be even colder, with temperatures dropping to the low-50s on those days.

Nov 25 @ 5 AM - Thanksgiving Week is here! The good news is our weather forecast is ready for the holiday. Take a look! #flwx pic.twitter.com/32v9HFkyOe — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) November 25, 2019

But the really good news is that you can leave your umbrella behind when you go Black Friday shopping.

Forecasters say Friday should be mostly sunny in Florida. You also won’t be burning up if you’re making a line outside a store. Temperatures will be in the 70s.

Beside some possible minor coastal flooding along the Atlantic coastline and Intracoastal Waterway during high tides, it looks like this also could be a good week for boaters to cruise along the Keys. The National Weather Service in Miami said there’s no hazardous weather to watch out for.

There’s also a low chance of rain in Key West this weekend, but it shouldn’t ruin any of your holiday getaway plans. There’s only a 10 to 30 percent chance of rain, according to the weather service.

If you’re traveling to another state or have family visiting

The rest of the country — with the exception of the east coast — is probably jealous of Florida’s great holiday weather.

Why?

Their weather sucks this week.

A storm is expected to bring moderate to heavy snowfall from the Colorado and Wyoming Rockies to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan where winter storm warnings are in effect, according to the National Weather Service.

High wind warnings are also in effect from eastern New Mexico to southern Kansas, where wind gusts could exceed 55 mph at times.

Forecasters expect to see an even stronger storm develop over the eastern Pacific and West Coast Tuesday.

Los Angeles, a popular tourist destination, could see isolated thunderstorms, small hail, possible flash flooding and up to 12 inches of snow in most areas, according to forecasters.

They say the storm could meet or beat November low records in the affected areas and is forecast to hammer the mountains of southern Oregon and northern California with blizzard conditions, battering surf and high winds for coastal areas.

Winter storm watches and warnings are already in effect for many of these areas, including northern Arizona.

There are no airport delays as of Tuesday morning, but delays are expected later as a storm moves across the Central U.S., according to Lissette Gonzalez, meteorologist for Miami Herald news partner CBS4.

Forecasters are recommending travelers check the local weather office of where they live and of where they’re going to see what conditions to expect.

No airport delays right now, but later on expect some delays due to storm system moving across the Central U.S. I have your holiday travel forecast on @CBSMiami #CBS4 pic.twitter.com/M6CmMpkQDL — Lissette Gonzalez (@LissetteCBS4) November 26, 2019