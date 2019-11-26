A driver was being tailgated. Then he got attacked, police said

Monroe County Sheriff's Office

A Florida Keys man was jailed Monday after police said he broke a 63-year-old man’s leg during a road-rage incident earlier this month.

Jamie Allan Koval, 32, of Big Pine Key, was arrested on a charge of aggravated battery. On Tuesday, he remained at the Stock Island Detention Center on $150,000 bond.

On the night of Nov. 8, Koval began tailgating a vehicle on Watson Boulevard on Big Pine Key and eventually pulled in front of their vehicle and stopped, police said.

The driver, the 63-year-old, drove around the truck and on to the No Name Key Pub where he and his wife stopped to eat.

Koval also drove to the restaurant and began yelling profanities at the man before punching him in the leg, police said.

The injured man was taken to Fishermen’s Hospital in Marathon and then to Kendall Regional Medical Center in Miami-Dade for surgery on his broken leg, police said.

A warrant was issued for Koval’s arrest and he was picked up Monday.