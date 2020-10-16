Wellington man drove to the Keys. What cops say was in his car landed him in jail

Law officers in the Florida Keys arrested a Wellington man on drugs and weapons charges Friday morning after they say a traffic stop turned up drugs and a gun.

Chandler Jamar Loiseau, 20, faces charges of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, carrying an unlicensed firearm, possession of marijuana with intent to sell, possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with a suspended license.

As of late Friday afternoon, he was in Monroe County jail with no bond information available.

According to a sheriff’s office press release, a deputy pulled Loiseau over around 9:20 a.m. after a license plate check revealed he was driving with a suspended license.

The deputy stated that marijuana smoke “emptied from” the Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck Loiseau was driving as soon as he rolled down the window.

There was a 21-year-old woman passenger, who does not face charges, in the truck with Loiseau, sheriff’s office spokesman Adam Linhardt said.

Backup deputies and a Florida Highway Patrol trooper searched the pickup and found the following, according to the news release: a Mossberg 715P AR-15-style pistol and a magazine containing .22-caliber ammunition; one box of .22-caliber bullets; a total of 25.1 grams of marijuana in different bags; a bong; a glass pipe; a digital scale; a box of sandwich baggies; and rolling papers.