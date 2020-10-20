Marijuana keeps washing up in the Florida Keys, this time a 5-pound bale

A 5-pound bale of marijuana was found floating in a Florida Keys marina.

Someone spotted the drugs around 8:20 a.m. Sunday near the docks at Mandalay Marina at mile marker 97.5, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies retrieved the bale and turned it over to the U.S. Border Patrol, said Adam Linhardt, spokesman for the sheriff’s office.

The find is part of what seems like a trend in the Keys since the beginning of the summer.

Earlier this month, 8 pounds of pot were found in Key Largo. The day before, 23 pounds washed up near Big Pine Key.

Between August and September, about 150 pounds of weed was found either floating or washed up in various places up and down the island chain.

In July, there were two instances of large amounts of cocaine washing up in the Middle Keys.