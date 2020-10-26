Local

Heading to the Florida Keys? A rollover crash has closed a lane on the Overseas Highway

A rollover crash involving a dump truck is causing heavy delays on the Overseas Highway early Monday, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened in the southbound lane of mile marker 114 shortly before rush hour began, according to the sheriff office. The crash happened near the Miami-Dade-Monroe line.

The southbound lane is closed and traffic is being diverted to Card Sound Road, according to Total Traffic Miami.

It was not immediately clear if there were any injuries.

This bulletin will be updated as more information becomes available.

Profile Image of Michelle Marchante
Michelle Marchante
There’s never a dull moment in Florida — and Michelle covers it as a Real Time/Breaking News Reporter for the Miami Herald. She graduated with honors from Florida International University, where she served as the editor-in-chief of Student Media PantherNOW. Previously, she worked as a news writer at WSVN Channel 7 and is currently a Poynter-Koch Media & Journalism fellow.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service