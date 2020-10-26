Local
Heading to the Florida Keys? A rollover crash has closed a lane on the Overseas Highway
A rollover crash involving a dump truck is causing heavy delays on the Overseas Highway early Monday, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
The crash happened in the southbound lane of mile marker 114 shortly before rush hour began, according to the sheriff office. The crash happened near the Miami-Dade-Monroe line.
The southbound lane is closed and traffic is being diverted to Card Sound Road, according to Total Traffic Miami.
It was not immediately clear if there were any injuries.
This bulletin will be updated as more information becomes available.
