Election 2020 live updates: Here’s what is happening in Florida with 2 days to go

Presidential candidate Joe Biden and President Donald Trump talk to voters and argue with each other during their first debate in Cleveland. Both are campaigning in battleground Florida. AFP

We're keeping track of the latest news regarding the campaigns, early voting and other political news in South Florida and around the state.

One last home-stretch push

In addition to “Souls to the Polls” drives across South Florida to get out the vote, President Donald Trump will hold an 11:30 p.m. rally at Opa-locka airport as hotly contested elections for U.S. president (Trump vs. Joe Biden), Miami-Dade mayor (Daniella Levine Cava vs. Esteban Bovo) and a couple of U.S. House of Representatives seats (incumbent Democrat Donna Shalala vs. Republican Maria Elvira Salazar for Florida’s 27th Congressional District, incumbent Democrat Debbie Mucarsel-Powell vs. Republican Carlos Gimenez for Florida’s 26th Congressional District) reach the last two days.

I don't know who needs to hear this but if you have a mail ballot, don't put it in the mail. Walk it in to a drop box. Or bring it with you to turn over to poll workers and vote in person. — David Smiley (@NewsbySmiley) November 1, 2020

The importance of Miami-Dade to Trump’s re-election hopes

Trump won Florida despite being routed in Miami-Dade in 2016. But he’s hoping a smaller margin of defeat in 2020 makes up for possible losses of support elsewhere in the state, thus allowing him to win Florida again, which would be a major push toward re-election.

Kamala Harris in South Florida as Dems plead for Black voters

Her presence making clear how pivotal support from South Florida’s Black community is to Joe Biden’s hopes of winning Florida, Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris appeared at a drive-in rally at FIU’s main campus and made stops in Broward and Palm Beach counties.

The president’s path to another ‘upset’ victory

The polls say Trump is heading for an Election Day defeat. But the polls said the same thing in 2016, and his campaign sees how Tuesday could end with another result that runs counter to the polls.

Who the Trump campaign considered ‘deadbeats’ in 2016

Categorizing and targeting voters with specific advertising helped Donald Trump pull off an Electoral College win for the Presidency in 2016. But who were the voters the Trump campaign didn’t consider worth its time or effort to win over or dissuade from voting?

