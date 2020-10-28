Despite a change, Key West still has a mask law it can enforce, city leaders say

Key West is reminding people that the island still has a mask law it can enforce on the streets and at businesses that carries a $250 fine for the first violation.

The city just can’t force people to pay up at the moment.

When Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis last month rolled back COVID-19 restrictions, he suspended fines and fees for people violating pandemic-related rules such as mask laws. The order didn’t protect businesses from fines.

But that doesn’t mean Key West can’t keep its laws on the books, said City Manager Greg Veliz.

“The governor has made it impossible to collect fines,” Veliz said. “One day that will expire.”

Dons’ Place in Key West reminds customers to wear their masks when entering the bar. Gwen Filosa FLKeysNews.com

On Tuesday, the city put out a statement that it “will continue to issue civil citations for individuals not wearing masks and will process fines and penalties upon the lifting of the governor’s order. Any fines and penalties assessed against businesses will continue to be enforced and collected.”

“He can’t make fines magically go away,” Veliz said of the governor. “We just can’t collect.”

Miami-Dade County last month said it would continue to issue civil citations to people not wearing masks and will process fines and penalties as permitted.

Key West’s reminder comes at a time when the Florida Keys are reporting higher rates of COVID-19 and as the island chain heads into the busy holiday season, when snowbirds begin their return.

Veliz said there is no intention of “actively pursuing” people for not wearing masks. Police officers are supposed to give warnings before issuing citations.

“But if someone is refusing to comply we reserve the right to cite them,” Veliz said.

Key West’s mask ordinance carries fines of up to $500 for a person or a business. But penalties don’t end with civil citations. There is a criminal penalty in the law, making the mask violation punishable by up to 60 days in jail or a fine of up to $500.

In September, the Key West City Commission loosened its mask law a bit when it came to wearing one outside.

Key West’s mask law was stricter than Monroe County in that it had required people wear masks whether they can social distance or not outside. That meant people had to wear a mask while walking the dog or jogging.

But commissioners agreed that if people could maintain social distance, they could take them off outside.

The law requires people to carry a mask with them when they leave their homes.

Everyone over age 6 must wear one when they can’t social distance, according to the law, which lists several exceptions, such as allowing brides and grooms to remove them while exchanging vows and posing for wedding photos and people in gyms involved in “strenuous exercise,” provided they maintain social distancing at all times.

“The city reminds the community that the consistent usage of masks and other facial coverings will help the city avoid future business closures and is a more cost-effective means of addressing the COVID-19 pandemic,” said city spokeswoman Alyson Crean in a statement.