Louisiana landfall forecast for Hurricane Zeta, and Florida Panhandle may see flooding

A fast-moving Zeta is strengthening and is expected to be a powerful Category 1 hurricane when it approaches the northern Gulf Coast on Wednesday.

The storm is forecast to make landfall somewhere in southeastern Louisiana in the afternoon and will bring life-threatening storm surge and strong winds from Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle, forecasters said.

Forecasters early Wednesday extended the tropical storm warning along the coast of the Florida Panhandle east to the Walton-Bay county line. The warning now goes from the Mississippi-Alabama border to the Walton-Bay line in Florida, with tropical storm conditions possible in the area later in the day. A tropical storm watch is also in effect west of Morgan City to Intracoastal City, Louisiana.

Hurricane conditions, including damaging winds and heavy rain, are expected Wednesday from Morgan City Louisiana to the Mississippi-Alabama border, which is under a hurricane warning. This includes at Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas and Metropolitan New Orleans.

A few tornadoes may also be possible Wednesday over southeastern parts of Louisiana and Mississippi, southern Alabama and the western Panhandle of Florida, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Zeta’s heavy rains may result in flash, urban, small-stream and minor river flooding, according to the hurricane center.

The National Hurricane Center said that the dangerous storm surge and the tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded. National Hurricane Center

A storm surge warning is also in effect south of the Atchafalaya River to Navarre, Florida, including at Lake Borgne, Lake Pontchartrain, Pensacola Bay and Mobile Bay.

The highest storm surge, between six to nine feet, is expected from the mouth of the Pearl River to Dauphin Island, Alabama. Forecasters said other areas along the northern Gulf Coast could see from one to seven feet of storm surge including:

▪ 3-5 feet from Dauphin Island, Alabama to the Alabama-Florida border

▪ 2-4 feet from the Alabama/Florida border to Navarre, Florida including Pensacola Bay

▪ 1-3 feet from Navarre, Florida to Yankeetown, Florida including Choctawhatchee Bay and Saint Andrew Bay

After it makes landfall in Louisiana, Zeta is expected to weaken as it moves over the southeastern United States and will eventually become an extratropical gale-force low pressure area off the Mid-Atlantic coast by Thursday night, according to the National Hurricane Center. It will then be absorbed by a frontal boundary over the western Atlantic on Friday.

Hurricane Zeta is expected to make landfall as a powerful Category 1 storm. NHC

Where is Hurricane Zeta now and how strong is it?

An Air Force hurricane hunter aircraft found that the storm’s maximum sustained winds had increased to nearly 90 mph with higher gusts early Wednesday.

As of 11 a.m. Wednesday, Zeta was about 220 miles southwest of the mouth of the Mississippi River and about 235 miles south-southwest of New Orleans.

Its hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles from the center and its tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 150 miles.