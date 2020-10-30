Tropical depression may form in the Caribbean Sea by early next week, forecasters say

Forecasters are watching a system in the Atlantic that has a high chance of forming into a tropical depression by the time it reaches the western Caribbean Sea early next week.

The system, described as a large area of disturbed weather, was dumping rain over the Lesser Antilles and the eastern Caribbean Sea early Friday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Forecasters said the system has a 40% of formation during the weekend and an 80% of formation through the next five days. The system is currently not a threat to Florida.

Meanwhile, the hurricane center issued its last advisory Thursday afternoon for post-tropical cyclone Zeta while the system went offshore and entered the mid-Atlantic coast toward the western Atlantic.