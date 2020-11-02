Florida adds 4,651 coronavirus cases, and 45 deaths push resident toll closer to 17,000

Florida’s Department of Health on Monday confirmed 4,651 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s known total to 812,063. Also, 45 resident deaths were announced, bringing the resident death toll to 16,834.

It is still unclear if there were any new non-resident deaths. On Sunday, the cumulative non-resident toll was 208. Testing information was not immediately available.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Florida

▪ Miami-Dade County reported 948 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 and seven new deaths, according to Florida’s Department of Health. The county now has 187,757 confirmed cases and 3,669 deaths.

▪ Broward County reported 495 additional confirmed cases of the disease and five new deaths. The county now has a known total of 87,456 cases and 1,531 deaths.

▪ Palm Beach County saw 372 additional confirmed cases and seven new deaths. The county now has 53,151 confirmed cases and 1,595 deaths.

▪ Monroe County confirmed 32 additional cases and no new deaths. The county has a known total of 2,366 cases and 25 deaths.

